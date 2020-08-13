https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/13/this-is-not-a-show-of-confidence-even-new-york-times-correspondent-thought-joe-biden-and-kamala-harris-shouldnt-have-ducked-out-on-questions/

The big news Tuesday was, of course, Joe Biden’s announcement that Sen. Kamala Harris would be his running mate. The big roll-out was Wednesday, and on Thursday, they held what some were calling a press conference in which they called for a nationwide face mask mandate for the next three months at a minimum.

Quite a few people watching noticed that Biden and Harris ducked out without taking any questions, which New York Times correspondent Jonathan Martin admitted was “not a show of confidence.”

Biden and Harris end and take no questions again — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) August 13, 2020

To be expected for the roll-out. But this is not a show of confidence on day two >https://t.co/B68TirO1pn — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) August 13, 2020

Obama bro Tommy Vietor said Martin was being just silly:

This is silly. They are probably saving their first joint appearance for a big 60 Minutes segment or something. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 13, 2020

Do they have to save their answers on policy positions for a sit-down interview with “60 Minutes”? Why not do both? Martin (and ABC News’ Will Steakin) certainly weren’t the only ones who took note that Biden and Harris didn’t take any questions. Here’s CBS News’ Kathryn Watson:

I get Biden + Harris not taking questions on the day of their debut, but today they also left without taking questions. When will they? Voters deserve answers to questions. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 13, 2020

And here’s Townhall’s Katie Pavlich:

Oh no questions at the first “press conference” from Kamala Harris and Joe Biden? — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 13, 2020

Biden & Harris need to face questions – tough questions – from the media. This is not a coronation, even if some of the fawning coverage might lead you to believe otherwise. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 13, 2020

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden will continue to not take questions today… what a hell of a campaign! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 13, 2020

It certainly isn’t a show of confidence when the two have the full backing of the mainstream news media. Someone probably would have asked Harris what enchanted her most about being selected as Biden’s vice president.

Looks like scared of their own fans! — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) August 13, 2020

And then we have people like Bill Kristol and Joe Lockhart wanting to cancel all the presidential debates. No questions ever, then?

Of course not. If those handlers have their way there will never be a question posed to @JoeBiden that hasn’t been prepared in advance and responded to with a well-practiced script. It appears the same may be true of the possible unelected identity politics chosen future pres. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) August 13, 2020

I’m not sure you’re allowed to question either one of them. — Jim Jennings (@jjenningsUSA) August 13, 2020

Weak… he can’t answer questions because he doesn’t have answers — Bijou (@Bijou0921) August 13, 2020

They weren’t given the questions beforehand… — Coastal Escape (@Coastal_Escape) August 13, 2020

This is a sign of weakness. They are terrified to answer questions. Future leaders of the free world. No way. — odetoapoet (@odetoapoet) August 13, 2020

Yes, I thought that was kind of strange. you would absolutely think the campaign would be loaded for bear on their first presser and welcome questions from a media that has been in their court for so long. — bondcliff (@bondcliff) August 13, 2020

No questions but yes a dictatorship attitude. A national mandate. Get ready for what is coming. Curiously the nasty Kamala Harris has provoked a honey rain on the media. Unbelievable! — Aaron Meier (@aaronmeier48) August 13, 2020

But we’re supposed to believe they have all the answers. — Ronette Doran Smith (@RonetteDoranSmi) August 13, 2020

The script that they planned to hand out to the approved journalists had not come back from the printer on time. — Shiftyphilly-Red Checkmark (@shiftyphilly) August 13, 2020

They didn’t have time to get the list to them. — Beth Romano (@BethRomano10) August 13, 2020

Questions aren’t needed—the MSM & Dems share a psychic bond. — Mateo (@Pragmatismprism) August 13, 2020

MSM will continue to handle them with kid gloves. America is in trouble. — Camargo’s Arm (@binman74) August 13, 2020

Do they not understand the difference between a press conference and a press release? — Patrick (@jd2319) August 13, 2020

Like Ari Fleischer said, if the press lets them get away with it, they’ll keep it up! — Deanna Kaiser (@dee5542) August 13, 2020

This is so frightening.

They already play to a different set of rules,

and think of what is to come. — Tilly Willy (@TillyWilly19) August 13, 2020

Soooo, was it really a press conference? Sounds more like a lecture and a photo op. — Blue Jean (@BlueJeanCat) August 13, 2020

I’m considering a proof of life conference. — Latina Conservativa (@ComeAndTweetIt) August 13, 2020

LOL, they will never face any tough questions from the media. The only tough questions they MIGHT face is during debates. — Cthulhu Says BLM Is A Cult (@EyerotGaming) August 13, 2020

This is just a prelude to no debates. — Len Reidinger (@Lendog172) August 13, 2020

This no question thing isn’t sustainable and now is looking really bad . — Bobby mares (@mares_bobby25) August 13, 2020

Well, with a display of “real leadership” why are questions needed? — Don Goupil (@DrGroove) August 13, 2020

I’ve been told from very good authority that it is a coronation. After all, journalists need a four-year vacation from the hard work of making up and ignoring stories. — Honey Ball (@HoneyBall1967) August 13, 2020

The media is gearing up for another nap. — Shecky (@SheckyShabazzJr) August 13, 2020

There are some small rumblings from the mainstream media that Biden and Harris didn’t take questions — but will they ever insist on it, or just write it off as campaigning during a pandemic?

