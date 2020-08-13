https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/13/tom-nichols-demands-that-the-postmaster-general-answer-immediately-for-the-non-scandal-brewing-at-the-usps/

Have you guys seen what the USPS is up to? It’s shady AF:

NEW: The USPS is turning off mail sorting machines ahead of the election https://t.co/B00pzTPeRJ — Jason Koebler (@jason_koebler) August 13, 2020

Dear God.

And Jamie Lee Curtis thought that Trump supporter stealing the mail truck was bad! That guy had nothing on the entire, Trump-controlled USPS!

The USPS is removing mail sorting machines, without explanation, at offices around the country https://t.co/pcpZOwJQCR — Hari Kunzru (@harikunzru) August 13, 2020

They’re not even trying to hide what they’re doing. https://t.co/wwwbR2pGTs — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 13, 2020

Actually, they’re not trying to hide it, Tom.

The story literally contains an explanation https://t.co/UwpdNMU81Y pic.twitter.com/2eSnY6okOc — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 13, 2020

This seems relevant as well pic.twitter.com/3PKJmZ7QF0 — None of the Above (@Tittlewk93) August 13, 2020

Massive logistical operation routinely adjusts and redeploys its equipment. More breaking news at 11. https://t.co/XQ4WmQV0GT — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) August 13, 2020

Yeah, OK. Well, still:

Some people correctly pointing out that it could be routine. However the ‘you don’t understand logistics’ crowd need to acknowledge the political context and admit that it needs an explanation. Also if you insult me you catch a block — Hari Kunzru (@harikunzru) August 13, 2020

It got an explanation. Did you not see that, Hari?

Oh well. At least we can count on Tom Nichols to steer this car all the way over the cliff:

I’m so livid!!! — EyesWideOpen 🏳️‍🌈🌊 (@wendycurtis06) August 13, 2020

This should be top story everywhere! Flood the House switchboard all day everyday & demand they take action & call DeJoy! Disrupting the mail in a few key states could be enough to steal the election. Remember some states (mainly blue) use ONLY vote by mail w/ almost no inperson. — Get Your Ballot (@getyourballot) August 13, 2020

Don’t have to burn ballots if you just find another way to prevent them from ever getting to a point where they’d be counted. Grotesque, brazen, and if allowed another rung lower we sink. — PostFactTim (@PostFactSojourn) August 13, 2020

Republicans worry that Democrats in Congress will become communist autocrats, but the Democrats can’t even stop this. There should be almost nothing else happening until the Postmaster is front of a committee. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 13, 2020

Bad Tom Nichols takes are way more reliable than the USPS. So at least we can count on that.

how left-twitter sees the mailman pic.twitter.com/pw6bRJVvLa — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 13, 2020

post office crackpots

v.

birthers — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 13, 2020

Wheeeee!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

