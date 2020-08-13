https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/trump-calls-kamala-harris-mad-woman/

(NEW YORK POST) – President Trump called presumptive vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris a radical “mad woman” Thursday, said the tax-and-spend policies of the Democratic ticket would wreak havoc on the economy, and predicted the party’s environmental agenda would result in the demolition of the Empire State Building.

“She’s radical left. Now she tries to pretend she’s not, but she’s the most liberal person in the US Senate. She’s done things that are terrible in terms of the police, in terms of the Second Amendment, in terms of everything else and she is a big taxer as Joe is a big taxer,” Trump said on Fox Business, referring to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The California senator is “sort of a mad woman,” Trump went on, blasting her for her sharp questioning of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation hearing.

