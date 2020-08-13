https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/511956-trump-ignores-question-when-asked-if-he-regrets-all-the-lying-youve

President TrumpDonald John TrumpNew Bob Woodward book will include details of 25 personal letters between Trump and Kim Jong Un On The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs ‘third rail’ of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to ‘suburban housewife’ Biden commemorates anniversary of Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally: ‘We are in a battle for the soul of our nation’ MORE on Thursday ignored a question during a White House briefing when a reporter asked if he regretted all the lying he has done while in office.

“Do you regret at all all the lying you’ve done to the American people?” HuffPost reporter S.V. Dáte asked.

“All the what?” Trump asked.

“All the lying. All the dishonesties,” Dáte said.

“That who has done?” Trump asked.

“You have done,” Dáte responded.

The president paused for a moment, then called on a different reporter without addressing the question.

Trump has throughout his presidency made false or misleading statements, and did so again on Thursday during the first half of his briefing when he made exaggerated or inaccurate claims about presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenRon Johnson signals some GOP senators concerned about his Obama-era probes On The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs ‘third rail’ of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to ‘suburban housewife’ Biden commemorates anniversary of Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally: ‘We are in a battle for the soul of our nation’ MORE.

The Washington Post reported in mid-July that Trump has made 20,000 false or misleading claims during his presidency. The president has made nearly 1,000 such claims about the coronavirus pandemic in recent months, The Post found.

“For five years I’ve been wanting to ask him that,” Dáte tweeted after the briefing.

Q: “Do you regret at all — all the lying you’ve done to the American people?” Trump: “All the what?” Q: “All the lying — all the dishonesties.” Trump: “That who has done?” Q: “You have done.” Trump to next reporter: “Yeah go ahead, please.” pic.twitter.com/iNpCkmCkE7 — The Hill (@thehill) August 13, 2020

