(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – President Trump weighed in on claims that Kamala Harris does not meet the definition of a natural-born citizen and therefore is not eligible to be vice president, despite her being born in the United States.

“I heard it today, that she doesn’t meet the requirements,” Trump said in a White House press briefing on Thursday. “And by the way, the lawyer that brought that piece is very, highly qualified, very talented lawyer. I have no idea if that’s right.”

“I would have thought, I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked that out before she gets chosen to run for vice president,” Trump added.

He was referring to a Newsweek op-ed, published a day after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden named the senator from California as his running mate. The author is John Eastman, a law professor and former Chapman University dean who sought the Republican nomination for California attorney general in 2010 and would have faced Harris in the general election had he won the primary.

