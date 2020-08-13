http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RBzS2bw5jwg/

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” President Donald Trump vowed that he will cut the capital gains tax rate down to 15% in his second term.

Trump said, “Well, I’ve done the payroll tax cut — you know, this is a temporary payroll tax cut, but this is a very substantial, positive jolt to the economy. I’m going to do a capital gains tax cut to 15% in second term. We’re going to get it down to 15. It’s at 21. We’ll get that down to 15%. And I’ll get that done easily. We’re going to take the House.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

