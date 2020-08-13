https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-whitehouse-accomplishments-2020/2020/08/13/id/982054

President Donald Trump in a six-page list of accomplishments provided to Breitbart News said his administration has, among other things, saved the New York Times, Washington Post and cable television, launched the greatest national mobilization since World War II to vanquish COVID-19, stood for law and order and delivered fair and reciprocal trade to defend American jobs and expand exports.

Trump’s first bullet point, titled “The Great American Comeback is already underway,” cites how, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the administration added 1.8 million jobs in July, boosted the stock market significantly in the second quarter and increased jobs held by African-Americans by nearly 1 million over the past three months and Hispanic-Americans by 2.3 million in the same time frame.

The document also lists the U.S.’ accomplishments to vanquish COVID-19, including:

Conducting 65 million tests, or 25 percent of the world’s testing

Moved three vaccine candidates into Phase Three trials through Operation Warp Speed in record time

Reduced mortality by 85 percent since mid-April through the use of therapies such as “remdesivir, dexamethasone and antibody treatments.”

Replenished the long-neglected National Stockpile by tripling the number of N95 masks on hand to over 45 million

Other accomplishments include the “largest tax cuts and reforms in American history,” investing $2 trillion to “completely rebuild the military,” the construction of structures to “support strong borders and no crime,” and the confirmation of more than 220 federal judges.

