President Trump confirmed he intends to accept the Republican nomination from the White House lawn, despite criticism about the location, The New York Post reported Thursday.

The president told the Post in an interview that he will make his socially-distanced acceptance speech at the White House in front of supporters.

“I’ll probably be giving my speech at the White House because it is a great place. It’s a place that makes me feel good, it makes the country feel good,” Trump told the Post.

The president said he will visit his second choice location for the speech, Gettysburg, at a “later date.”

Trump originally suggested the idea of making the speech at the White House earlier this month, saying that was “probably” where he would give it. But the announcement sparked backlash from critics and some Republicans, who suggested it may violate the Hatch Act, which limits the political activities of federal employees while on duty.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

