President Trump tweeted on Friday that he has “directed” the Treasury Department to “get ready” to send out direct stimulus payments in absence of a stimulus package deal in Congress.

“I have directed @stevenmnuchin1 to get ready to send direct payments ($3,400 for family of four) to all Americans. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP!” Trump wrote on Friday.

Trump also signaled that he is ready to send additional federal assistance to states and local governments.

“I am ready to send more money to States and Local governments to save jobs for Police, Fire Fighters, First Responders, and Teachers. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP!” Trump wrote.

“I am ready to have @USTreasury and @SBA send additional PPP payments to small businesses that have been hurt by the ChinaVirus. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP!” Trump also tweeted.

The Democratic-led House passed $1 trillion in federal funding for states and localities in the $3.4-$3.7 trillion HEROES Act. The GOP-led Senate has not passed a fourth stimulus package to counter the HEROES Act. House, Senate and White House negotiators haven’t agreed on a deal for a fourth stimulus package.

