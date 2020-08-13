https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-biden-kamalaharris/2020/08/13/id/982069

President Donald Trump slammed Kamala Harris as a “madwoman” and “radical” who attacked now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation hearings.

“And now you have a sort of a madwoman, I call her because she was so angry and such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh,” Trump said during an interview on Fox Business. “I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it. She was the angriest of the group, and they were all angry.”

On Tuesday, Trump took a shot at Harris, calling her “nasty” due to her treatment of Kavanaugh during the hearing. He also tweeted out an attack ad calling Biden “not that smart” and Harris “phony.”

Harris’ questioning of Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation hearing went viral and was roundly praised by Democrats.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Biden and Harris, his running mate, appeared together for the first time on Wednesday at a high-school gymnasium in Delaware to formally introduce the full Democratic presidential ticket. Biden talked about Harris being the first Black woman and the first woman of Indian descent on a major-party presidential ticket.

Biden then took aim at Trump, who he suggested didn’t want to see a woman run.

“It’s no surprise. Whining is what Donald Trump does best more than any president in American history,” Mr. Biden said. “Is anyone surprised Donald Trump has a problem with a strong woman?”

Harris then commended former President Barack Obama and Biden for turning over to Trump what she called a great economic situation in the United States.

“He inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and then like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground,” Ms. Harris said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

