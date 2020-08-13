https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/13/truth-is-brutal-trump-his-team-discuss-if-its-easier-and-more-reasonable-dealing-with-the-middle-east-or-democrats-guess-the-presidents-response/

As we told you earlier, President Trump has announced a historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that will restore a “full normalization of relations”:

HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

In the Oval Office, with an impasse between the White House and Democrats on a coronavirus relief package (and whatever other pork and agenda items the Dems would like to jam into it), Trump had this discussion with Steve Mnuchin, Jared Kushner and others:

Trump: “Which is easier: dealing with the Democrats or dealing with the Middle East.” Mnuchin: “…I’ll be hopeful that we can deal with the Democrats.” Trump: “The Middle East is more reasonable. pic.twitter.com/jGOfUcVM2k — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 13, 2020

Will Chuck and Nancy find that amusing? Probably not.

Truth is brutal sometimes. — HappyCamper66 (@DiannaG66) August 13, 2020

Looks like he pretty much proved his point, no? https://t.co/Eatx655fUO — Frisco D’Anconia (@oldestmember4) August 13, 2020

ZERO surprise that the media isn’t covering this (besides FOX). They’re trying to spin how this can be politically bad for Trump. https://t.co/zLBBVjbLSe — Virtue Signal Jammer 🇺🇸 (@BobQuarantine) August 13, 2020

