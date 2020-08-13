https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/13/truth-is-brutal-trump-his-team-discuss-if-its-easier-and-more-reasonable-dealing-with-the-middle-east-or-democrats-guess-the-presidents-response/

As we told you earlier, President Trump has announced a historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that will restore a “full normalization of relations”:

In the Oval Office, with an impasse between the White House and Democrats on a coronavirus relief package (and whatever other pork and agenda items the Dems would like to jam into it), Trump had this discussion with Steve Mnuchin, Jared Kushner and others:

Will Chuck and Nancy find that amusing? Probably not.

