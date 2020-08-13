https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/08/13/tucker-carlson-gets-the-last-laugh-in-the-faux-controversy-over-how-to-pronounce-kamala-n786338

The media never misses an opportunity to go after conservatives with bogus accusations of racism. The latest controversy surrounding Tucker Carlson, a frequent target of the left, is no different.

During a recent interview on his show with Democrat campaign strategist Richard Goodstein, Tucker reffered to Kamala Harris in a quick monologue before asking his guest a question about her.

“How can someone who said she believed that Joe Biden committed sexual assault against various women serve as his running mate?” Tucker asked. “Sincere question.”

Goodstein clearly didn’t want to answer the question and chose to filibuster and race-bait. “Tucker, can I just say one thing? Because this will serve you and your fellow hosts on Fox. Her name is pronounced ‘comma’ — like the pronunciation mark — ‘la.’ Comma-la.”

“So what?” asked Tucker.

“That’s how it is: Kamala,” Goodstein replied, before adding, “I think, out of respect for somebody who’s going to be on the national ticket, pronouncing her name right is actually not — it’s kind of a bare minimum. That’s all.”

Tucker wasn’t so amused. “OK. So, I’m disrespecting her by mispronouncing her name unintentionally. So it begins. You’re not allowed to criticize Kamala Harris or Kamala Harris or whatever.”

“Kamala. No, no, no, it’s Kamala.”

And so on…

Tucker: “How can someone who said she believed Joe Biden committed sexual assault against various women serve as his running mate?” Richard Goodstein: You’re pronouncing “Kamala” wrong! pic.twitter.com/mntYZfpCxm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 12, 2020

Of course, the liberal media pounced. Washington Post columnist Margaret Sullivan dedicated nearly 700 words about the incident, accusing Tucker Carlson of having “no interest” in respect “when it applies to Harris, who made history Tuesday as the first woman of color to be named to a presidential ticket.”

See what she did there? Tucker Carlson, she says, is racist and sexist!

An article at MarketWatch concluded that Tucker Carlson “doesn’t like being corrected when it comes to pronouncing ‘Kamala’”

Deadline called Tucker “unrepentant.”

Mediaite also joined in on the pile-on. As did HuffPost.

Tucker Carlson wasn’t falling for the attempt to avoid his question, but, according to Goodstein, “Out of respect, for somebody who’s going to be on the national ticket, pronouncing her name right is actually kind of a bare minimum.”

Oh, it’s a respect thing? That’s hilarious. How much respect did Trump get when he was running for president?

In 2016, it was revealed that Donald Trump’s German ancestors were originally Drumpf, before being changed to Trump sometime in the late 1600s. This became the butt of many jokes on late night television, and on social media, the hashtag #MakeDonaldDrumpfAgain trended. But it didn’t just stay there. On March 2, 2016, The New York Times ran a story titled, “Donald Drumpf: A Funny Label, but Is It Fair?”

The New York Times, the supposed gold standard of journalism.

Where was the respect for Trump? It is okay to deliberately mock a German name, but not to unintentionally mispronounce Kamala Harris’s first name? Did the media have a collective giggle-fit when John Hickenlooper briefly ran for president, too?

Can we stop pretending that the media cares about giving candidates on a national ticket respect? This is garden variety left-wing race-baiting. The media has never shown President Trump an ounce of respect as president of the United States. After the New York Times ran a story about a “funny label” mocking the German origins of Trump’s surname being “fair” we’re supposed to believe that the outrage is really about mispronouncing Kamala’s name, and not just the latest tactic to protect her from criticism?

Need more proof it’s all bogus race-baiting? The same day the media threw a hissy fit over Tucker Carlson’s mispronunciation of “Kamala,” Joe Biden, in announcing her during their first joint campaign appearance, also pronounced her name wrong.

Joe Biden pronounces ‘Kamala’ wrong: pic.twitter.com/kCCXahRyQe — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) August 13, 2020

Was Joe Biden being disrespectful or racist or bigoted? If the crickets from the media are any indication, he wasn’t.

Tucker Carlson addressed the faux-controversy Wednesday evening:

Tucker gets the last laugh: pic.twitter.com/Bn57HHR86Q — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) August 13, 2020

Seriously, how long was Kamala Harris vetted that Biden couldn’t have taken the time to learn how to pronounce her name correctly?

Racism? Disrespect?

It must be.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

