(ZEROHEDGE) – Concert-goers at Gosforth Park, in the city of Newcastle, England, attended the country’s first large-scale socially distanced outdoor show of the year.

Sam Fender, an English singer, headlined the song “Hypersonic Missiles” in Gosforth Park, home of Newcastle Racecourse on Tuesday (Aug. 11).

When fans arrived, the park was lined with 500 mini enclosures, kept apart at about 6.5 feet. Each pen was enough for five people to sit but barely any room for standing or a beer cooler.

Organized by Virgin Money and SSD Concerts, the entire layout of the concert space had to be reworked to meet strict social distancing regulations. For instance, fans preordered food and drink from concession stands to avoid lines.

SSD Concerts boss Steve Davis told BBC News that the platforms gave “a great view of the stage.”

BBC notes 2,500 tickets to the event were sold out in ten minutes as concert-goers have seen many of their favorite shows canceled this year.

