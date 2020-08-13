https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-customs-seize-nearly-20000-fake-drivers-licenses-from-china_3459502.html

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Chicago have seized more than 19,000 fake IDs in the first half of this year, with the majority arriving from China and Hong Kong.

According to a news release issued by the CBP, the fake driver’s licenses were intercepted at the International Mail Facility (IMF) at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport between Jan. 1 and June 30 this year.

CBP Chicago said on Twitter: “Take a look at these IDs—same person, different bio info. Officers in Chicago have kept a tally of how many fraudulent IDs have come through the O’Hare mail facility. From Jan. 1 to June 30, CBP officers have seized nearly 20,000 counterfeit driver’s licenses.” The 19,888 seized fraudulent IDs that arrived from China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and South Korea were, in the majority of cases, headed for neighboring states, mainly for “college-age students.”

