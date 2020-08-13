https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/13/wait-for-it-tucker-carlson-makes-a-mockery-of-cnn-analysts-triggered-by-how-he-pronounced-kamala-cue-clip-of-joe-biden/

This week CNN has really upped their Fox News obsession game:

And last night was yet again no different.

This clip of Tucker Carlson discussing CNN’s triggering over how he pronounced “Kamala” is gold for multiple reasons, but mostly it encapsulates the absolute self-unaware clown show of “journalism” that CNN has become:

LOL. THIS. Is CNN.

Hi-larious!

They seem to really enjoy that particular delicacy.

