We’re still deep into the Kamala Harris spin, with the New York Times calling her a “pragmatic moderate” and the Washington Post alleging she is “a small-c conservative.” While those takes are both laughable, the mainstream media seems most concerned that President Trump has called Harris “phony,” which is a sexist attack — until you do a 10-second Twitter search to find the many, many men Trump has called phony.

And we’ll credit Ben Shapiro for calling Harris a far-left radical; that is, a “far-left radical with a shocking inability to connect on a personal level.”

The Washington Post could be doing things like asking Joe Biden and Kamala Harris questions if they’d stayed around to answer any after their press conference Thursday, but instead, they’re taking a “conservatives pounce” approach and writing that Trump and his allies are struggling to find a focused attack on Harris.

From “phony” to “far-left radical,” Trump and allies struggle to find a focused attack on Harris, by @PhilipRucker @isaacstanbeckerhttps://t.co/CYSNjp8lRu — Anne Rumsey Gearan (@agearan) August 13, 2020

The Post reports:

The blizzard of attacks against Harris from the political right illustrated the urgency Republicans feel to demonize her as a way for Trump to recover some of the ground he lost this spring and summer over his handling of the novel coronavirus. The scattershot nature of the intersecting lines of attack also underscored the lack of consensus within the GOP about how best to take on Harris. “It’s clear that they don’t have a message on Kamala Harris, much like they haven’t on Joe Biden. They are flailing,” said Christina Reynolds, vice president of communications for Emily’s List, a group that helps elect women who support abortion rights and is among a coalition of political organizations forcefully defending Harris. “The sad news is I assume Trump will fall back to racist and sexist tropes that have nothing to do with Kamala Harris.”

Astonishing that Emily’s List (and former Hillary Clinton flunkie Jennifer Palmieri) would say Republicans are “flailing.” Phony and far-left seem to hit the target quite well.

There’s always her abysmal performance as a government official to fall back on if factual evaluations of her personality prove too harsh. — I don’t know you, either (@Idontknowyouei1) August 13, 2020

There are so many reasons she’s terrible, hard to focus on one — Golden Ratio FTW (@phikickspisbutt) August 13, 2020

Phony and far-left are spot-on — mac-n-cheezcake (@mac_n_cheezcake) August 13, 2020

Pretty focused — FFootball Hybrid (@FFDynastyHybrid) August 13, 2020

She’s makes her own material… — The Irreverent (T) (@gunboss68) August 13, 2020

harris is so wonderful she won the party’s nomination walking away.. I mean it’s not like she was ever rejected by the democrat voters & polled less than 10% but yea, juggernaut… — -dz-, pHSix (@idletexan) August 13, 2020

Kamala’s fellow Democrats at WaPo are upset that there are so many negative adjectives that properly describe their VP candidate. — Super Journalist (Retired) – JOURN-AL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) August 13, 2020

There’s seriously not much of a struggle to find fault with Harris. — King Friday, Boss of You (@DeonteRosenblat) August 13, 2020

“phony” to “far-left radical” do go together. The senator tries to come off as reasonable but her far-left radical policies always do come out. The fact she tries to hide this makes her phony. — shrimpshackshooter (@shrimpshacksho2) August 13, 2020

They don’t have to be mutually exclusive. They are both true. — TC (@Drummer873) August 13, 2020

“Hypocrite” works for me. — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) August 13, 2020

No “struggle”, it’s all accurate — old man yelling (@timmytimtim2012) August 13, 2020

While I’m very happy that 86% of Americans no longer trust the media, I won’t be satisfied until it hits the high 90s. — Wuhans Gruber 🦠 (@WuhansGruber) August 13, 2020

Nice defense, I’m sure she appreciates the support. — Owen Lars (@OwenLars9) August 13, 2020

Thanks Anne. I’ll get your gold star up at DNC hq for your media ally quota fulfillment. You’re good for the week. — CJ (@unlobodelnorte) August 13, 2020

There’s so much to attack, gonna need some time to get it all out. — EJ (@ejskatepunk) August 13, 2020

She’s a weather vane candidate. She changes her positions with the winds. She has zero principles. — Janice 🍟🐶🏀🏈 (@jannyfayray) August 13, 2020

I just don’t like the fact that Kamala Harris used my friend’s son and thousands of other young black men as free labor in the California prison system. Do I need more than that? — Oz Moshi (@OzMoshi) August 13, 2020

We’re good with her prosecuting the team who exposed Planned Parenthood selling baby parts and then turning around and adding a Planned Parenthood donation page to her Senate campaign website.

And her grandstanding at the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

And her co-sponsoring the Green New Deal and then voting against it.

Another fine example of an opinion piece favoring Democrats, masquerading as straight news. Never change, guys. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) August 13, 2020

Remember, the Democrats didn’t even vote for her in the Democratic primary. So what does that tell you? Now you are trying to sell her to us? You couldn’t even sell her to yourselves! — TC (@Drummer873) August 13, 2020

Nah, this is going to be easy — Read Icculus (@ZShareli) August 13, 2020

Yes, another “straight news” story debunking all of the criticisms of Harris as a vice-presidential candidate.

