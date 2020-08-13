https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/08/13/watch-cnn-reporter-all-but-endorses-kamala-harris-on-live-tv-proclaims-she-was-fabulous/
About The Author
Related Posts
Sanders, Warren, Biden May Skip Next Democratic Debate
December 13, 2019
The Opioid Epidemic: One WV Doctor’s Redemption
April 23, 2019
The Logical Reliability of Law and Order
August 13, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy