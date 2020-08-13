https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-jessica-chastain-flaunts-her-daughters-superhero-kamala-harris-doll

Actress Jessica Chastain (“The Help”) is such a fan of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) that she gave her 2-year-old daughter a “superhero” doll of the vice-presidential candidate.

Shortly after Joe Biden announced that Kamala Harris would be his running mate for the 2020 election, Chastain posted a video showing off her daughter’s collection of dolls bearing the likenesses of powerful political women, including Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Kamala Harris.

“A lot of kids play with Marvel characters and Barbies and that’s fine, but my kid … she plays with superheroes,” Chastain said in the video as she displayed her Kamala Harris doll. “Hello, Madame Vice President.”

Queen Veep <3 @JoeBiden choose @KamalaHarris as his running mate and me & my kid are HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/FTTISnafiw — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 11, 2020

When announcing his choice of Kamala Harris on Tuesday, Joe Biden said in a statement that he wanted someone “who is smart, tough, and ready to lead.”

“I need someone who understands the pain that so many people in our nation are suffering,” he said. “Whether they’ve lost their job, their business, a loved one to this virus. This president says he ‘doesn’t want to be distracted by it.’ He doesn’t understand that taking care of the people of this nation — all the people — isn’t a distraction — it’s the job. Kamala understands that.”

“I need someone who understands that we are in a battle for the soul of this nation. And that if we’re going to get through these crises, we need to come together and unite for a better America. Kamala gets that,” he continued. “Her record of accomplishment — fighting tooth and nail for what’s right — is why I’m choosing her. There is no door Kamala won’t knock on, no stone she’ll leave unturned, if it means making life better — for the people.”

Of course, after Biden made the announcement, the media has largely pushed the “glass ceiling” talking point while praising Harris’ cultural significance. The New York Times, for instance, received tremendous blowback for publishing a fawning profile of Harris and daring to characterize her as a moderate.

Joseph R. Biden Jr. selected Senator Kamala Harris of California as his vice-presidential running mate on Tuesday, embracing a former rival who sharply criticized him in the Democratic primaries but emerged after ending her campaign as a vocal supporter of Mr. Biden’s and a prominent advocate of racial-justice legislation after the killing of George Floyd in late May. Ms. Harris, 55, is the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party, and only the fourth woman in U.S. history to be chosen for a presidential ticket. She brings to the race a far more vigorous campaign style than Mr. Biden’s, including a gift for capturing moments of raw political electricity on the debate stage and elsewhere, and a personal identity and family story that many find inspiring.

