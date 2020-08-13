https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/watch-joe-bidens-handlers-swiftly-move-protect-biden-kick-reporters-biden-harris-coronavirus-briefing/

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris held a Coronavirus roundtable briefing on Thursday.

It started off awkward.

Kamala Harris had to speak up for Joe because of his cognitive decline.

WATCH:

JUST NOW: Biden, Harris hold coronavirus roundtable @kamalaharris: “It should be the public health officials that are leading policy [now]. … So I’m very much looking forward to this briefing and to catch up with the vice president on the briefings he’s been having so far.” pic.twitter.com/qr9yTKLVvB — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 13, 2020

As soon as CNN began to ask questions, Biden’s handlers swiftly moved in to protect him and kicked out the reporters!

“Okay! Let’s go you guys! Come on! Let’s go!” Biden’s handler yelled at reporters as she kicked them out. “Come on, guys! Let’s go! Come on!”

Even CNN was bothered by Biden’s lack of transparency.

“We keep pressing the Biden campaign. There needs to be more questions from reporters.” CNN said.

WATCH:

WATCH: As soon as reporters got a chance to ask Joe Biden a question, his handlers swiftly moved to protect Biden and kick them out. Even CNN noticed: “We keep pressing the Biden campaign. There needs to be more questions from reporters.” What are they so afraid of? pic.twitter.com/q62PgbYc8Q — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 13, 2020

Joe Biden rarely takes questions from reporters.

He only answers pre-approved questions from a handful of friendly, sycophantic reporters.

Biden and Harris on Wednesday didn’t take any questions from reporters after their first appearance together.

What are they afraid of?

