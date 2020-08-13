https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/kamala-harris

Oh, dear! Sen. Kamala Harris is off to a rough start. During her debut speech as Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick, Kamala fired a blank aimed at President Trump. Get this. She compared Trump’s pandemic response to the Barack Obama/Joe Biden administration’s Ebola response.

Yeah, my eyes rolled, too. Sure, Kamala sounded drunk, and her timeline was wrong, but let’s focus on the comparison. Kamala commended Obama and Biden for the low death rate of a virus that spreads through the exchange of bodily fluids, and only after symptoms develop. She then criticized Trump for his response to a possible airborne virus that, as far as we know, spreads any way imaginable and before symptoms develop. Steven Crowder had thoughts.

[embedded content]

