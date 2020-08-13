https://www.theepochtimes.com/what-will-it-take-for-gop-democrats-to-reach-a-deal-pandemic-relief_3460718.html

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that talks between the White House and Democrats on COVID-19 relief will only resume when Republicans provide $2 trillion.

It’s not clear when Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will meet again with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other White House officials.

“I don’t know. When they come in with $2 trillion,” she said when she was asked about when talks might restart. “We can’t wait until September 30. People will die,” she added.

According to Pelosi’s office, she and Mnuchin spoke on Wednesday by phone. But the conversation didn’t break the stalemate, with Pelosi saying that she made the $2 trillion offer, and Mnuchin responded with a rejection.

“She made clear that she was unwilling to meet to continue negotiations unless we agreed” on the measure “costing at least $2 trillion,” he told reporters, adding that they aren’t willing to negotiate.

He also characterized the call with Pelosi as “not an accurate reflection of our conversation.”

The HEROES Act is worth about $3.4 trillion, while Republicans’ HEALS Act is worth about $1 trillion.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that Pelosi’s $1 trillion offer is unspecific, adding that the top Democrats “wouldn’t even tell us what they would take out of the $1 trillion.”

“So, they said we’d come down a trillion, but wouldn’t list out the things they would take out of their Democrat wish list,” she added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) walks through Statuary Hall to the House Chamber for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in the Capitol in Washington on Feb. 4, 2020. (Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times)

On Saturday, President Trump took executive action to reinstate a federal eviction moratorium, extend student loan payment deferment, create $400 weekly unemployment benefits, and suspend payroll taxes for people making less than $104,000. Democrats said they weren’t enough while simultaneously criticizing them as unconstitutional.

A key point of disagreement is $1 trillion in funding for state and local governments that Democrats have sought in their HEROES Act. Republicans have proposed no funding. Democrats also are opposed to Republicans’ proposed liability waiver for businesses and hospitals.

They also want to again pass the $600 unemployment payments until January of 2021 and provide funding for mail-in voting. Trump, in particular, took issue with the voting proposal, telling Fox News on Thursday that Democrats “want $3.5 billion for something that’s fraudulent … for the mail-in votes, universal mail-in ballots.”

“They want $25 billion for the post office. They need that money so it can work and they can take these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump remarked.

Mnuchin, meanwhile, said the White House is willing to forge ahead on the talks.

“The Administration is willing to move forward with legislation that allows for substantial funds for schools, child care, food, vaccines, hospitals, PPP for small businesses, rental assistance, broadband, airports, state and local government assistance, and liability protection for universities, schools, and businesses,” Mnuchin said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

