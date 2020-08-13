https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/without-doubt-hydroxychloroquine-protocols-helped-symptom-free-4-days-congressman-louie-gohmert-speaks-bout-covid-19/

Texas Republican Louie Gohmert announced in July he had tested positive for the China conservative.

Rep. Gohmert later announced he will be taking hydroxychloroquine to battle COVID-19 after being diagnosed with the virus.

The Texas Republican, 66, said he and his doctor agreed that he should begin taking the anti-malarial drug, which some doctors believe can reduce the effects of the coronavirus.

“My doctor and I are all in,” Gohmert said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “I got a text before I came on from a friend doctor who just found out he had it, and he started the regimen, too — zinc and hydroxychloroquine. And that will start in a day or two, so thank you.”

Gohmert said while he was diagnosed with the virus, he is asymptomatic.

On Wednesday Congressman Louie Gohmert updated The Gateway Pundit on his condition:

“Without a doubt, the hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) protocols helped me. I was prescribed hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and a steroid nebulizer. I also took zinc and some vitamins. I was still pretty weak but was completely symptom free in four days. It is a shame some people are politicizing the use of HCQ protocols and citing some debunked studies to claim HCQ is unsafe and should not be utilized as a treatment for coronavirus.”

This is good news for patriotic Americans.

So happy for Louie and his family.

It’s too bad this will not make any headlines?

