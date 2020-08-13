https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/13/yikes-nba-clay-travis-triggers-mark-cuban-by-pointing-out-woke-nba-ratings-are-in-the-crapper-compared-to-fox-news/

Hey guys, did you know the NBA was back? No? Well, don’t feel bad … it doesn’t seem like many other people know either.

Especially when going head-to-head with Fox News programming like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.

Clay Travis was good enough to shine a little light on their ratings for Twitter:

Head to head on Monday night on cable: Tucker Carlson viewership: 4.5 million. Lakers-Nuggets viewership: 1.5 million. Head-to-head on Tuesday night: Sean Hannity: 4.6 million, Blazers-Mavs: 930k. Yikes, NBA. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 13, 2020

Double yikes, NBA.

He continued.

The NBA also lost in viewers aged 18-49 to three Fox News shows on Tuesday night. https://t.co/WCA099bU5a — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 13, 2020

Ouch.

So much ouch, in fact, that he all but triggered Mark Cuban who tried to laugh off the abysmal ratings and blamed Joe Biden and Kamala Harrs?

Lol. You do realize that was the day @JoeBiden picked @KamalaHarris ? Nothing makes a Fox News viewer want to get lied to more.

And while we are at it, explain why advertisers pay 3x or more for a prime time @Nba spot over a Fox News Spot? And who has had advertiser boycotts ? https://t.co/Z5og6iPNuv — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 13, 2020

Yeah.

That’s totally it, Mark. It has nothing to do with the social justice anti-American crap the NBA has been pushing or the ridiculous games in a ‘hotel’ without fans.

If we could roll our eyes back in our heads any further they’d get stuck there.

Mark, what’s up, bud? Since you’re hanging out in my mentions would you like to Tweet support for Hong Kong democracy protesters, condemn concentration camps in China, & endorse human rights for all Chinese people or do you want to continue to shut up and dribble for Chairman Xi? https://t.co/T3HVIZSsMa — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 13, 2020

Hey, whaddya say, Mark?

He had NOTHING to say.

Because we all know he doesn’t want to make Chairman Xi unhappy.

Fox News…. when your relevance, image, and profits are tanking you use it to help hide your hypocrisy. #FreeHongKong pic.twitter.com/X7LTVcMGM3 — JDbibi (@JDwithJD) August 13, 2020

Hello 911…I’d like to report a murder. I can’t detect a pulse 😳 pic.twitter.com/4TSH3hbS07 — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) August 13, 2020

Mark continues to pander to his low information juvenile fanbase, who you can fool completely because, well, they are young and naive. — Roger Crozier (@chipconstant) August 13, 2020

NBA: “But, muh money.”

Mark Cuban: “But, muh money.”

Pretty much sums it up. — Brian Bond (@briangbc) August 13, 2020

It’s all about the Benjamins.

***

