https://www.newswars.com/2nd-amendment-victory-fbi-removes-wrongful-conviction-status-of-project-veritas-okeefe/

Just a week after Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe exposed the FBI for falsely labeling him as a convicted felon, prohibiting him from purchasing firearms, the agency addressed the error.

After being denied the sale of a firearm by multiple gun shops, James decided to file a lawsuit against the FBI because he has never been convicted of a felony and shouldn’t be denied his 2nd Amendment right.

Within 7 days, his status was corrected and a gun store owner contacted James, telling him to come pick up his shotgun.

O’Keefe, who was denied the purchase of a shotgun on July 26, said, “This is a victory for all Americans. No law-abiding citizen should be wrongfully denied the basic right to bear arms.”

Continuing, O’Keefe explained, “Throughout this ordeal, I have learned from too many people about the hassles regular Americans have gone through just to exercise their right to keep and bear arms. It should not be so difficult to exercise a right the Constitution says should not be infringed.”

[embedded content]

O’Keefe’s attorney said, “The FBI removal from NICS is effectively an admission that he shouldn’t have been there to begin with, the lawsuit will continue in order to find out who placed James on the list and why he was kept on the list wrongly for seven years.”

Project Veritas is now 8-0 when it comes to winning lawsuits!

Watch below as O’Keefe unsuccessfully tries going into multiple gun stores in an attempt to buy a firearm.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

