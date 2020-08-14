https://dcdirtylaundry.com/8-things-you-should-know-about-kamala-harris/

This post first appeared at Fellowship of the Minds

(1) Kamala Harris is neither a “natural born” U.S. citizen (defined as both parents being U.S. citizens at the time of her birth), nor she is an African American. Her mother is a Tamil Indian, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1960 from Madras, India (Madras was renamed Chennai in 1996); her father came to the U.S. in 1961 from Jamaica, to attend graduate study in economics at the University of California, Berkeley. (Wikipedia)

(2) At age 31, fresh out of law school, Kamala Harris “slept her way” into two lucrative state government jobs that paid her nearly half a million dollars in just 4 years.

(3) Kamala Harris is rabidly pro-abort:

Not only does she support late-term abortions, Harris supports abortion up to birth . In other words, she supports infanticide.

. In other words, she supports infanticide. Harris wants the federal government to overturn state and local laws protecting the unborn.

Harris is endorsed by Planned Parenthood, the abortion mill that has generously and consistently contributed to her campaigns.

As senator, Harris has produced legislation targeting pro-life journalists who expose Planned Parenthood’s sale of organs and parts from aborted babies.

(4) In February 2019, Kamala Harris said she would support reparations for “black people”.

(5) In July 2019, Kamala Harris said that if elected president, she would use executive orders for gun control.

(6) Kamala Harris is pro-illegal immigration:

In 2010, Harris opposed Arizona’s since-struck-down immigration law, declaring that we “can’t afford to divert scarce local law-enforcement resources to enforcing federal immigration laws.”

In 2012, Kamala Harris submitted a brief supporting an illegal immigrant’s application for a law license. In 2014, the California Supreme Court ruled in the immigrant’s favor, even though the California State Bar’s rules state that it is disqualifying professional misconduct to commit a criminal act.

In her first speech on the Senate floor, Harris declared, “An undocumented immigrant is not a criminal.” She later avowed the belief that illegal immigration is “a civil violation, not a crime.” (National Review)

(7) Kamala Harris discriminates against Christians:

When she was California’s attorney general, Harris filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to refuse craft-store Hobby Lobby’s request to deny women health care coverage for contraception because of the owner’s Christian beliefs. (Religion News)

In November 2018, Senator Kamala Harris opposed federal judicial nominee Brian Buescher because he is a member of the Knights of Columbus, a pro-life Catholic group.

