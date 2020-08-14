https://abc7ny.com/tribute-in-light-911-september-11th-lower-manhattan/6369626/

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) — The ‘Tribute in Light,’ to commemorate victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks, will not shine over Lower Manhattan this year, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum announced on their website Thursday

The Museum said, “This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to producer the annual Tribute in Light.”



The museum says they hope to resume the twin beams of light for the 20th anniversary next year.

Next month’s 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will feature side-by-side ceremonies in Lower Manhattan after a charity founded to honor the memory of a firefighter who died at the World Trade Center said it will hold its own commemoration of the attacks so that family members can read the victims’ names.

Leaders of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation decided to hold an alternative ceremony after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, which hosts a ceremony every year on the memorial plaza at the trade center site, announced that family members won’t read the names of the nearly 3,000 victims this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

