I told you I'd be back this week. This is the first week, this is the first time in — let's see — ah, this has to be three months, the first time in three months that I have been back to do a busy broadcast during treatment week. That should speak for itself. It's great to be here.
And I can imagine that you people are just chomping at the bit to tell me what you think of what all has gone on this week. Of course, I, too, am chomping at the bit to tell you what I think about what's gone on this week. I have the added benefit of going last after everybody else has said what they want to say about Kamala, Kamala, Kamala, whatever, Harris being the nominee, I get to go last.
By the way, the attorney general, William Barr, alluded earlier today — maybe it was yesterday — that there would be an announcement regarding the Durham investigation. Not all that big a deal, but nevertheless an announcement.
And we now have it. Kevin Clinesmith, a corrupt FBI lawyer who deliberately fabricated evidence to justify spying on Carter Page getting the FISA warrant — that’s what got this all started. They needed a way to spy on the Trump campaign, and they had Carter Page who had been making trips to Russia in the context of doing other work. He was actually an American agent. He was not a Russian agent. He was not anything that the leaders of this coup cast him as.
But Kevin Clinesmith, one of the FBI lawyers who deliberately fabricated evidence to justify spying on Carter Page and getting the FISA warrants, is going to plead guilty to federal charges of falsifying evidence. So it is something. And as the attorney general said, it’s not a gigantic thing, but it does mean that the grand jury that Durham impaneled has been doing work and that there are indictments.
So we’ll take it. It’s a move in the right direction. And even though it’s not a gigantic deal to us, it’s gonna send little ripples of fear through the entire cabal of the coup that is still operating, in fact, in my opinion, trying to unseat Donald Trump.