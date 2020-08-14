https://www.theblaze.com/news/nfl-seahawks-rookie-hotel-coronavirus

An NFL rookie got caught trying to pass off a woman as another football player in order to get her past the league’s coronavirus lockdown protocols, so he got cut from the team.

The incident occurred at the Seattle Seahawks’ training camp hotel and reportedly involved cornerback Kemah Siverand.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network first reported the incident from his social media account.

“The #Seahawks cut rookie CB Kemah Siverand this week after he was caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel, per sources,” Pelissero tweeted.

“Clear message on the responsibility everyone has in the NFL’s COVID-19 world: Put the team at risk, suffer the consequences,” he added.

Pelissero went on to say that the woman had been dressed as a Seahawks player, but the ruse failed.

The coronavirus pandemic is threatening to shut down the entire NFL 2020 season, which is scheduled to commence in September. The league has already taken some steps to mitigate the possibility of spreading the virus, including the excision of the four traditional preseason games.

“You can’t deny love”

Mike Greenburg of ESPN’s “Get Up!” show remarked that the story was undoubtedly funny but also had a serious side since undermining the lockdown could have forced the team to shut down their season. He also noted that Siverand was very unlikely to end up on the team even if he hadn’t been cut.

Former Patriots’ player Rob Ninkovich noted that he had invited someone up to his hotel while he was in the NFL and he ended up marrying her.

“Look, you can’t deny love,” Ninkovich joked, “that’s just the way it is! It’s fate! It’s love, follow your heart!”

