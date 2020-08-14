https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andrew-cuomo-museums-bowling-alleys-governor/2020/08/14/id/982256

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will allow bowling alleys around the state and museums in New York City to reopen.

Cuomo announced during a Friday press phone call that bowling alleys can reopen Monday at 50% capacity and with every other lane open. Food and beverage services will be delivered by wait service only. Bowlers will be prohibited from concession areas and bars.

Museums, aquariums, and other “low-risk indoor cultural arts” institutions are allowed to reopen in New York City on Aug. 24 at 25% maximum occupancy. Museum attendees will receive timed tickets to stagger the number of groups allowed indoors at one time.

Cuomo said the reopenings are “reflective of the actions that New Yorkers took” to curb the spread of coronavirus. He added the precautions also helped schools to reopen safely for in-person classes. Although, schools districts will have the power to reopen their own schools.

He said he has gotten word “many more nervous parents and teachers” about schools reopening, particularly that the coronavirus pandemic would collide with the flu season.

“I think there’s going to be many more safety concerns,” Cuomo said. “Everybody’s going to have flu-type symptoms, because it’s the fall. Everybody’s going to look symptomatic, testing is going to be harder, because we have to do the COVID tests, and we have to do the flu tests.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

