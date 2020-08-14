http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9wfjZlqX6eg/

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, lashed out at Fox News Channel star Tucker Carlson Friday, appearing to suggest the primetime host is to blame for several death threats.

“I flip around the channels at night, which I probably shouldn’t. And I found this guy — you know this guy, Tucker Carlson? You heard of him?” The Washington Post’s Geoff Edgers asked Fauci in a Friday interview.

“He’s the guy that really loves me, right?” Fauci quipped.

Edgers mentioned that Carlson branded him “‘Lord Fauci” and has asked, “Has America put too much faith in just one man?”

The reporter then asked: “Does it bother you? On a humane level, do you feel threatened or concerned when you see that kind of thing floating out there?”

“I’m not concerned about what he says,” Fauci replied. “It’s a little bit — I think you could say that when he does that, it triggers some of the crazies in society to start threatening me, actually threatening, which actually happens.”

