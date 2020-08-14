https://www.theblaze.com/news/kamala-harris-criminal-justice-record

Former Vice President Joe Biden tapped Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate on Tuesday. However, Harris has a complicated past when she was a California’s “Top Cop,” especially since she is the vice presidential nominee for the Democrats, who desperately want to appeal to progressives.

While she was the San Francisco district attorney, Harris oversaw over 1,900 marijuana convictions. However, in a February 2020 interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Harris admitted smoking marijuana while she listened to Tupac and Snoop Dogg. She laughed and joked about smoking marijuana, despite locking people up for the same actions.

Following her vice presidential nomination this week, a clip of former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard attacking Harris during the second Democratic presidential debate from last summer resurfaced. Gabbard slammed Harris’ record as a prosecutor and as attorney general for the state of California.

“Now, Sen. Harris says she’s proud of her record as a prosecutor and she’ll be a prosecutor president, but I’m deeply concerned about this record,” Gabbard stated. “She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California, and she fought to keep cash bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way.”

Gabbard’s no-holds-barred barrage on Harris caused “#KamalaHarrisDestroyed” to trend on Twitter. Gabbard’s onslaught was the beginning of the end of Harris’ campaign. Harris, who was a frontrunner, dropped out of the 2020 presidential race in December. Harris was polling at 2% at the time and ended her campaign months before the first primary.

Harris withdrew her campaign with only one memorable moment, effectively berating Joe Biden in the first debate for his previous stance against federally mandated busing to desegregate schools.

Gabbard isn’t the only one who is condemning Harris over her record as a prosecutor. Josh Dubin is a litigation consultant and an ambassador advisor–attorney and justice advocate for The Innocence Project, a mission to “exonerate the wrongly convicted through DNA testing and reforms the criminal justice system to prevent future injustice.” He ripped Harris during a recent episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

Dubin prefaced his denunciation of Harris’ record by blatantly stating that he is no fan of President Donald Trump and would much prefer Biden to win the election. Dubin also said that it would “take this podcast and four more” to outline all of Harris’ wrongdoings from her past.

“She fiercely fought wrongful convictions and was shamed by judges when she was district attorney in San Francisco,” Dubin said. “Her prosecutors hide evidence. Once she knew there was evidence that was withheld from defense attorneys, she should have known, in my opinion, that people were innocent. She tried to protect those convictions. Why? Because she wanted to continue winning.”

“She went to great lengths to try to block access to DNA [tests] for people who were accused of or convicted of felonies,” Dubin claimed. “Think about it, we’re talking about a $12 DNA test to see if the biological material from a crime that has been preserved is actually the defendant’s. She blocked access to that.”

“You know when she’s asked for her justification of it, it’s always been on a debate stage, and she’ll always default to: ‘I stand by my record as a prosecutor,'” he told Joe Rogan.

Dubin cited a New York Times opinion piece by Lara Bazelon titled “Kamala Harris Was Not a ‘Progressive Prosecutor.'” The article, which stated that Harris “was often on the wrong side of history when she served as California’s attorney general,” detailed specific cases during Harris’ reign as district attorney and then the state’s attorney general that was anything but progressive.

In the article from January, Bazelon pointed out how Harris championed legislation that threatened to prosecute parents of students who were habitually truant to school.

Harris laughed while acknowledging that her truancy policy was “a little controversial.” She added, “I said look. I’m done. This is a serious issue, and I’ve got a little political capital, and I’m going to spend some of it.”

“I have a huge stick” as a prosecutor to get kids in school, Harris said of the truancy legislation in 2010. “The school district has a carrot — let’s work in tandem.”

She laughed about how she instructed her assistant DAs to appear as “mean” as possible when they met with parents to warn them that they could face prosecution if their children were truant.

In April 2019, she said she regretted supporting those policies.

There was the case of George Gage, a man with no criminal record, who was charged with sexually abusing his stepdaughter in 1999, years after the alleged incident.

A judge later found that Harris’ prosecutor had unlawfully held back potentially exculpatory evidence, including medical reports stating that the stepdaughter had repeatedly been untruthful with law enforcement. Her own mother described her as “a pathological liar” who “lives her lies.”

The case reached the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2015, where Harris’ prosecutors defended the conviction.

“The appellate judges acknowledged this impediment and sent the case to mediation, a clear signal for Ms. Harris to dismiss the case,” the New York Times article said. “When she refused to budge, the court upheld the conviction on that technicality.”

Gage is still in prison, where he is serving a 70-year sentence.

The article presented a spotlight on other suspect cases during Harris’ command, including Daniel Larsen, Johnny Baca, and Kevin Cooper.

Stephen Crowder recently discussed everything wrong with Kamala Harris, including her previous comments about Joe Biden and her radical left policies, on a recent episode of “Good Morning Mug Club” on BlazeTV.

