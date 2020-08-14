https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/vote-count-fair-election-accuracy/2020/08/14/id/982170

Seventy-three percent of Americans are confident their vote in the fall elections will be accurately counted, according to a new Axios-SurveyMonkey poll.

But 24% say they are not confident of an accurate tally.

Here are results of the poll, released Friday:

18% say voting by mail is more likely to be accurate than in-person, compared to 39% who say it is less likely. Another 39% said there is no difference.

13% of Republicans say voting by mail is more likely to be accurate than in-person, while 70% say it is less likely. 17% say it makes no difference.

27% of Democrats say it is more likely, compared to 16% who say it is less likely. 56% say it makes no difference.

13% of independents say it is more likely, while 31% say it is less likely. 54% say it makes no difference.

The poll, conducted Aug 11-12, surveyed 2,847 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

