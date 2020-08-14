https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/14/bald-eagle-1-surveillance-state-0/
What a great story.
A bald eagle destroyed a drone mapping the shoreline of Lake Michigan, sending the miniature surveillance aircraft to its death:
A bald eagle took down a government drone in Michigan, state officials say, “tearing off a propeller and sending the aircraft to the bottom of Lake Michigan.” https://t.co/lOAiqKIlm7
We agree 100% with Dana Loesch here!
The most American headline you’ll read today: Bald eagle takes out a government drone https://t.co/CLrFDQm5wl
Don’t mess with America’s bird:
Data from the flight showed that the eagle struck the drone about seven minutes into its flight, and within a half-second, the drone started to spiral. Three seconds later, the drone’s propeller was torn off, and it fell 160 feet into the water below. https://t.co/QGyZhLs0tr
Even better? The state agency flying the drone is known as “EGLE”:
A bald eagle launched an aerial assault on a drone operated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy — known as EGLE — ripping off a propeller and sending the aircraft into Lake Michigan
The bald eagle did nothing wrong:
An EGLE drone attacked by an eagle. Are we sure it was an attack?
But EGLE has put out this wanted poster anyway:
Shoreline-mapping EGLE #drone sent to watery Lake Michigan grave by U.P. bald eagle: https://t.co/cpt7Gx8kkG #MiEnvironment pic.twitter.com/3KoTzNFyYx
Pfft.
