https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/bald-eagle-takes-government-drone/

(DISRN) According to Michigan state officials, a bald eagle attacked and downed a government drone used for environmental surveying.

Ironically, the craft was owned by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, or EGLE.

The official report documents the vicious attack on the Phantom 4 Pro drone.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook