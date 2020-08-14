https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/barr-development-coming-durham-investigation/

(FOX NEWS) — There will be “a development” Friday in Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation, Attorney General William Barr told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in an exclusive interview Thursday.

Barr said that the development would not be “earth-shattering,” but would be “an indication that things are moving along at the proper pace as dictated by the facts in this investigation.”

“There are two different things going on, Sean,” Barr said. “I said the American people need to know what actually happened, we need to get the story of what happened in 2016 and ’17 out. That will be done.

