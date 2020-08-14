https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/14/the-mask-mandate-didnt-work-in-hawaii/
RUSH: Now, here’s a story. “Cases of the COVID virus are surging in Hawaii,” and there’s two things about this that are amazing. One, Hawaii has been locked down since March. I don’t… I literally don’t understand how anybody who owns property or a business or an ongoing concern in Hawaii still has it. They have not been open. Hotels have not been open. Restaurants haven’t been. They have not been open.
And now they’ve got one of the most strict mask mandates. And yet cases are surging. How do you explain this? If you go to Hawaii, you immediately have to stay in your hotel room for two weeks. The minute you get off the plane, they track you. They follow you. They go to your hotel with you. They spy on you. They make sure that you do not leave your hotel room for two weeks. So nobody’s going.
There aren’t any hotels open anyway. The restaurants aren’t open. Well, some of the hotels are open, but it’s weird. You can’t… (sigh) How is this possible? How with no travel, how with everything shut down, how is it that cases in Hawaii are surging — especially with the strict mask mandate? Look, if mask mandates were ever gonna work to stop the spread, it would have occurred in Hawaii, which is isolated from the rest of the world on all sides.
In fact, the exact opposite happened. How in the world is it spreading? Well, it’s obviously coming in in goods that are shipped into Hawaii from various other parts of the world, such as food or what have. The same dynamic is unfolding in New Zealand. That country has been in perpetual state of lockdown since March at an unfathomably painful cost.
But they were singing the praises, because there were no cases of COVID-19 for months. Now they’ve discovered a new cluster spreading throughout various communities. Where did it come from? I mean, the virus does what the virus does. The only question is whether you will destroy your country while it does it. It’s just… I don’t know.
The hubris of people thinking that they can deal with this in ways that just are entirely ineffective, like locking down and shutting down and destroying your state, destroying a city. And wherever this is, I guarantee you it’s happening where leftists are running the show. Just mind-boggling is what it is. Let’s see. What else do we have here? “Kansas health officials present manipulated deceptive chart to mislead public about mask effectiveness.”
“United States Postal Service just admitted mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania may not be delivered in time.” “Maryland opened statewide hotline to report potential coronavirus distancing violations.” So it begins here, folks. Who are the fascists? Report your neighbors. Report your neighbors who are not wearing masks. Report your neighbors who are not following all of the guidelines.
They’re asking for people to do this in the state of Maryland, and where does this stop? “Report your neighbors for voting Republican. Report your neighbors for having a dinner party.” Of course, it’s all done anonymously. So (chuckles), you watch all this go down, and it’s… (sigh) It’s kind of mind-boggling.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Biden has suggested something, folks, yesterday, wearing masks everywhere for three months. Now, by doing this, by insisting that it is imperative to wear masks everywhere, everybody for three months, this is Plugs doubling down on the basement strategy. This is how Plugs intends to keep himself unavailable. There’s two things. And I want you to keep a sharp eye on this. In the Real Clear Politics Poll of Polls, the average of the polls or any of the individual polls — Reuters, Quinnipiac — the objective is going to be to make sure Trump’s approval number never goes above 45.
If the number stays at 45 or lower, then Biden doesn’t have to come out. It means that they will look at it as Biden not being threatened. If Trump’s approval number were to shoot up above 45, then that might draw Biden out, which they can’t afford. They do not want to have to get Biden out of the basement. So don’t look for these polls to show Trump’s approval number ever to go above 45. I’ll be shocked if it happens.
Same thing with this mask business. This is Plugs’ attempt to remain unavailable. It’s just too dangerous, folks. It’s too dangerous for everybody to go out there. Everybody must wear the mask for three months because they can’t afford for Joe Biden to leave the basement.