https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-appeals-court-rules-hillary-clinton-not-testify-emails-benghazi-attack-records/

An appeals court ruled on Friday that Hillary Clinton does not have to testify on her private email system and Benghazi attack records.

Judicial Watch in 2015 discovered Hillary Clinton used a private server and blew the story wide open after uncovering emails she sent from a non “state.gov” email account.

Earlier this year a federal court ordered a deposition of Hillary Clinton on her emails and Benghazi attack records.

Clinton hit back and filed an appeal to stop her court-ordered email testimony.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch said it is considering its options.

Breaking: Appeals court rules Hillary Clinton does not have to testify on emails and Benghazi attack records. @JudicialWatch is disappointed by the decision and considering its options.. https://t.co/ZAFkgPHFOo — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 14, 2020

In June of this year, Judicial Watch blasted the government’s continued efforts to protect Hillary Clinton.

As you might recall, initially “even the Justice Department couldn’t stomach” her writ of mandamus appeal, Fitton affirms. Now, however, “we can’t even get the Justice Department to come in and argue against Hillary Clinton, even though they know she’s legally wrong – and have told the court in writing that she is!” “We just want to get through these Clinton email cases, we just want to end them and keep it behind us,” Fitton stated as he paraphrases the DOJ’s characterizations of the case.“They don’t have one wit of concern about the misconduct, about the accountability,” he continues. However, despite the DOJ’s disagreement over her appeal, Fitton asks Attorney General Barr: “Why on earth would you allow your attorneys to come into court and basically dismiss the concerns of tens of millions of Americans about the misconduct of Hillary Clinton?”

You can support Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch by clicking here.

The post BREAKING: Appeals Court Rules Hillary Clinton Does NOT Have to Testify on Emails and Benghazi Attack Records appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

