A former FBI lawyer will reportedly plead guilty to falsifying a document that FBI officials used to renew FISA warrants that were used to surveil the Trump campaign in 2016.

The New York Times reported that the lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, “who was assigned to the Russia investigation, plans to admit that he altered an email from the C.I.A. that investigators relied on to seek renewed court permission in 2017 for a secret wiretap on the former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, who had at times provided information to the spy agency.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

