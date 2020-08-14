https://www.dailywire.com/news/bullish-trump-were-putting-new-york-in-play

Speaking to The New York Post, President Trump confidently predicted that he would make a competitive run in the traditionally Democratic state of New York in the 2020 election.

Trump noted the soaring rates of violent crime and the high taxes in the state as he asserted that New York City’s “shootings are double, murders, everything has doubled and tripled. And I’ve heard numbers, 244 percent on some kinds of crimes. What is it 277 percent [for shootings]? … I’ll solve the crime problem. I’ll solve their tax problem. I’ll solve all their problems. Who would not vote for me? We’re going to look into SALT; we’re going to look into crime; we’re going to look into all of the things and solve the problems…”

“We did well last time, but to get over 50 percent is hard for a Republican,” he added. “But we’re putting New York in play. We’re going to play it very strong and very hard. And we are going to try to win New York.?

Peter Ajemian, the communications director for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, reacted, “President Trump needs to stop lying. All income tax rates are lower today than when Governor Cuomo took office — the only person who raised New York State taxes was Trump with SALT.”

“Over the last six months what’s happened is insane,” Trump told the Post. “It’s insane. So we’re going to try very hard to win New York and that will be the first time — is that since Ronald Reagan, I guess? Since Ronald Reagan… I will bring down taxes and I’ll make sure that New York City is a safe place… This is a cherished diamond of this country. And we can’t let this happen to New York… I think we have a tremendous shot. I think we have a very good shot. Now, typically, it’s not in play, but we’re going to put a strong move on New York. We may also do it in New Jersey, by the way.”

“We’re going to invest in there, we’ll visit. I’m going to put it down as you know on the list,” Trump continued. “For instance, we think we’re going to win New Mexico, we think we’re going to win Minnesota. We think we’re, we have a shot perhaps at Virginia because they have a very, very strange governor.”

White House political director Brian Jack chimed in, “The first thing I say is look at the congressional races, and New York, you’ve got at least three, four, maybe even five competitive seats. And some of those seats the president carried by very wide margins. You look at New York 11, New York 19, there’s quite a few opportunities in upstate as well.”

Trump predicted Republicans would “pick up a lot.”

“I think we can pick up what, five seats? And that’s in addition to trying to win it. I think we can pick up a lot of seats,” he said.

“I think we have a very good chance,” Trump concluded. “Who can be happy if you live in Manhattan and your taxes are going through the roof? And your quality of life is way down, and they’re defunding the police?”

Since 1960, the GOP presidential candidate has won the state only three times: Richard Nixon’s 1972 reelection (he lost to Hubert Humphrey in 1968) and Ronald Reagan’s two victories in 1980 and 1984.

