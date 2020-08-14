https://hannity.com/media-room/caracas-bound-us-seizure-of-illegal-iranian-fuel-heading-to-venezuela-largest-in-history/
BEIJING LIFELINE: Chinese ‘Medical Ship’ Arrives at Venezuela Port for Eight Day Visit
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.24.18
A Chinese medical ship, commonly known as the ‘Peace Ark,’ arrived at the Venezuelan port city of La Guaira over the weekend; delivering much-needed supplies to the once oil-rich nation.
According to Reuters, Venezuelan socialist President Nicolas Maduro requested the delivery during a recent trip to Beijing where he met with high-ranking officials with the hopes of securing aid, international funds, and military support for collapsing economy.
“China has been a major backer of Venezuela over the years, with more than a decade of oil-for-loan agreements that helped China secure energy supplies for its fast-growing economy while bolstering an anti-U.S. ally in Latin America,” writes Reuters.
Maduro came under fire last week from Venezuelans and the international community after video of the socialist president surfaced on the internet; sparking outrage as he dined on $100 steaks and smoked lavish cigars.
CARACAS UPRISING: Maduro Says ‘Military Traitors’ Attempting a Coup in Venezuela’s Capital
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.30.19
Venezuela’s socialist government confirmed Tuesday that a group of “military traitors” were actively attempting to overthrow Nicolas Maduro’s regime in Caracas; saying opposition leader Juan Guaido is currently in the capital surrounded by a group of “men in uniform.”
The President of Colombia threw his full support behind Guado hours after violence erupted just miles from Maduro’s residence; saying “We call the military and the people of #Venezuela to be on the right side of history, rejecting the dictatorship and usurpation of Maduro; uniting in search of freedom, democracy and institutional reconstruction, headed by @AsambleaVE and the President @jguaido.”
Hacemos llamado a militares y al pueblo de #Venezuela para que se ubiquen del lado correcto de la historia, rechazando dictadura y usurpación de Maduro; uniéndose en búsqueda de libertad, democracia y reconstrucción institucional, en cabeza de @AsambleaVE y el Presidente @jguaido
— Iván Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) April 30, 2019
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.