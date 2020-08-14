https://hannity.com/media-room/caracas-bound-us-seizure-of-illegal-iranian-fuel-heading-to-venezuela-largest-in-history/

BEIJING LIFELINE: Chinese ‘Medical Ship’ Arrives at Venezuela Port for Eight Day Visit

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.24.18

A Chinese medical ship, commonly known as the ‘Peace Ark,’ arrived at the Venezuelan port city of La Guaira over the weekend; delivering much-needed supplies to the once oil-rich nation.

According to Reuters, Venezuelan socialist President Nicolas Maduro requested the delivery during a recent trip to Beijing where he met with high-ranking officials with the hopes of securing aid, international funds, and military support for collapsing economy.

“China has been a major backer of Venezuela over the years, with more than a decade of oil-for-loan agreements that helped China secure energy supplies for its fast-growing economy while bolstering an anti-U.S. ally in Latin America,” writes Reuters.

Maduro came under fire last week from Venezuelans and the international community after video of the socialist president surfaced on the internet; sparking outrage as he dined on $100 steaks and smoked lavish cigars.

