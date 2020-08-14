https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/14/cbs-news-reporter-cant-help-but-notice-that-birtherisms-only-a-thing-when-a-black-candidate-is-on-the-presidential-ticket-who-wants-to-tell-her/
About The Author
Related Posts
The outdoors is racist: It's going to take all of us coming together to topple these racist systems … of camping
August 13, 2020
'I feel like a sacrificial lamb': NBC News lets teachers anonymously share their feelings about going back to work
August 10, 2020
Report: President Trump escorted from briefing room after apparent shooting outside White House
August 10, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy