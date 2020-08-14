https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/CDC-coronavirus-immunity/2020/08/14/id/982230

Those who are sickened by COVID-19 will probably have immunity from re-infection for three months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined.

In CDC guidance published earlier this month about quarantining, the determination was the first acknowledgement of a defined immunity period for people who’ve recovered from the coronavirus, The Hill reported.

The CDC previously recommended a person recovered from COVID-19 doesn’t need to be re-tested for three months as long as they are without symptoms, but underscored the correlation to immunity wasn’t clear, The Hill reported.

According to CDC guidance, anyone who’s been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 needs to quarantine for 14 days, except those who’ve had the virus within the past three months.

“People who have tested positive for COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to 3 months as long as they do not develop symptoms again. People who develop symptoms again within 3 months of their first bout of COVID-19 may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms,” the CDC said.

A CDC spokesman told The Hill that while it is unlikely someone will get reinfected or infect others during the three-month period, “it’s important these individuals continue to social distance, wear masks, and practice good hand hygiene until scientists know more about long term immunity against COVID.”

