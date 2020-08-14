https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/14/charlie-cook-wrong-in-2016-wrong-now/
RUSH: It’s Open Line Friday, Rush Limbaugh, with half my brain tied behind my back just to make it fair.
This is Diana in Seattle. And welcome. Great to have you here with us today.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Hey, just want to say, first of all, love you and we’re praying for you.
RUSH: Thank you. I appreciate that.
CALLER: I’m a little nervous, but I just wanted to point out, I think when you touched on earlier is absolutely true. I think that the Democrats are not confident. Because if you look at the blue states or the states that are for the mail-in voting that are changing, they’re all blue states that should automatically have it wrapped up, right?
So I’m thinking, ’cause I’m in Seattle, obviously, and all the states that are wanting the mail-in voting, you know, they’re pushing for this, but I think they also know that the people like me, all your listeners, we’re really fed up with it. We’re fed up with the rioting, the homelessness, you know, the COVID thing. And I think that they are doing this because they’re in real danger of losing their states to Republicans.
RUSH: Wait. You think the Democrats fear losing the state of Washington to Republicans?
CALLER: Yep. I do. Because, you know what? I was at the Trump rally in 2016 in Everett, and I waited in line for six hours with my husband, and there was like 12,000 people there. And I was just at the Back the Blue rally this last weekend before the vote, and it was unreal how many people were there. I think there’s a huge, overwhelming silent majority, and I think that the Democrats are starting to figure it out.
RUSH: Well, you know, it’s interesting. Charlie Cook, who runs a massive political operation in Washington — he’s one of the gurus — and he predicts every race, every House race, every Senate race, the presidency. And he says he has never seen a blue wave like this. He has staked his company’s reputation on this. He just put out a report today that another — I forget the number, but it’s an incredible number of districts have now been switched blue.
And he’s banking on the fact that the Democrats are gonna keep the House, they’re gonna win the Senate, they’re gonna win the White House, they’re gonna own Washington. Now, Charlie Cook doesn’t want to be wrong. Charlie Cook’s reputation can’t afford to be wrong. This latest report of his is not toss-up. It’s not close. It’s not could go either way. He is saying right now that it is over for the Republicans and maybe forever, is how bad this defeat is gonna be. You, on the other hand, believe because of a rally in 2016 that the Republicans and Trump could win the state of Washington in November because there’s this great silent majority out there.
I know a lot of people believe that there is a great silent majority out there of people just waiting to go to the ballot box. I can’t tell you how many people I know who think the same thing. By the way, Charlie Cook, all he does is take existing — he doesn’t do his own polls. He analyzes — well, I say that. He may do some of his own polls. But what he does is analyze all the others as well and then puts ’em into his particular formula to make his projections and predictions.
I’m telling you, folks, it isn’t close. And it’s true of all the other polling and modeling the cats that’s out there. It’s not close. I mean, it’s being portrayed as slam dunk Republican massive loss. These people can’t afford to be wrong. Now, there’s plenty of time for all of this to change. But they are really giving themselves a tough thing to do. I mean, the amount of change that they say would be necessary for Trump to turn this around has never happened in American politics before.
So one of two things is going on. Either they’re right or they are so desperate that they are throwing it all up against the wall and hoping beyond hope that they can effect a win by making it appear that Trump and the Republicans have no prayer, no choice whatsoever, that it’s that over.
Now, your example about mail-in voting in states that they already think they’re going to win, the one thing about Democrats and liberals per se, don’t think just because they’re pushing for this in their own states that it means they’re worried about losing their own states. This is about they eventually want this to happen everywhere. What they’re actually pushing for here is to get rid of elections.
And I know every time I say this some of you blanche, some of you think, “Rush, that’s way too far out there. That’s way too extreme.” Folks, I’m not talking about tomorrow or the next election. But I’m telling you that we’re dealing with a bunch of totalitarians, we’re dealing with a bunch of authoritarians, we’re dealing with a bunch of people who do not think there should be any opposition.
We are dealing with people who think there is no legitimate opposition. We’re dealing with people, the only thing they don’t control is elections. Look at how out of sorts they were over losing in 2016. What if they could fix it so there weren’t any elections and they didn’t have to win any elections anymore? This is what they’re targeting. This is what their ultimate objective is.
And one of the ways of getting there is just to create so much chaos in the electoral apparatus that nobody trusts it anymore. And they got a good start on that by trying to ramrod all of this Trump-Russia confusion and meddling and all that, this lying hoax that they ran.
RUSH: Oh, no, no, no, no. I think Charlie Cook is full of it. Charlie Cook said Hillary would beat Trump in 2016. October 13th, 2016, Cook tweeted, “Take a close look at the Fox News poll. The race is over.” Cook went on to declare from then on that Trump had no path to the White House. Cook has been wrong and he’s wrong now. I’m just talking about how over-the-top wrong these people are going to end up being. Never seen anything like this.