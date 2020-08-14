https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/14/climate-change-barely-registers-among-americans-list-of-top-concerns-gallup-poll-shows/

Just 1 percent of American’s surveyed identified the combined category of “Climate change/Environment/Pollution,” as “the most important problem facing this country today?” in a Gallup poll conducted in July.

Coronavirus the Top Concern

The Wuhan Coronavirus remained the top concern among the 1,007 adults polled by Gallup between July 1 and July 23, with 30 percent of those surveyed identifying it as “the most important problem facing the country today.” “Government/Poor Leadership,” came in a distant second among the list of concerns with 23 percent of respondents saying it is the top problem facing the nation.

All economic problems combined were identified by nine percent of those polled as the most important problem facing the country, with four percent saying the “Economy in general” is the top problem and two percent saying “Unemployment/Jobs,” is the top concern for the United States.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, as protests and Black Lives Matter/Antifa riots continue to plague parts of the county, “Race Relations/Racism” ranked among adults polled as the third most important problem facing the country, with 16 percent of respondents listing it as such. This represents a significant increase in concern about race relations since April, at which time only 1 percent those polled said it was America’s top problem.

Climate Ties for Last

As noted in a Breitbart News article discussing the Gallup poll, despite the leadership of the Democratic party regularly referring to climate change as the most dangerous threat facing the United States and the world, and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden saying, “There’s no more consequential challenge that we must meet in the next decade than the onrushing climate crisis,” when presenting his “Plan for a Clean Energy Revolution and Environmental Justice,” only 1 percent of those polled identified all environmental issues combined, including climate change, as the most important problem facing the country.

The poll shows respondents ranked “Crime/Violence” at 5 percent, the “Judicial System/Courts/Laws” at 3 percent, and “Ethics/Morals/Religious/Family Decline,” “Lack of respect for each other,” “The media,” and “Healthcare,” each listed by 2 percent of respondents, as being the most important problem facing the country, ahead of environmental problems in general and climate change in particular.

This article was originally posted at Heartland Daily News and is reprinted with permission.

