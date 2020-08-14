https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/14/come-on-you-guys-lets-go-reporters-again-whisked-out-of-room-before-getting-chance-to-question-joe-biden-kamala-harris/

After addressing the gathered media yesterday, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ducked out on questions and even some reporters couldn’t help but point out how ridiculous it’s getting (and some lefties were triggered by a journo who pointed it out).

There was one brief question addressed, but nobody on Team Biden was about to let that drip turn into a flood:

Gee, what are they so afraid of?

They were doing some very important paperwork in front of reporters, no doubt. *Eye roll*

The one brief question that Harris fielded was proof of that.

As Chuck Todd said yesterday, not answering questions on Biden’s part requires “discipline”:

It’s good to be a Democrat.

