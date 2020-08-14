https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/14/comfortably-smug-has-a-reality-check-for-journos-covering-republican-candidates-and-qanon/
For all the journos out there covering Republican congressional candidates and their alleged support for the conspiracy movent known as QAnon, Comfortably Smug has a reality check for you:
Journos are mad at a republican candidate for claiming that a global elite cabal of wealthy pedophiles are getting away with their crimes
Unrelated: Bill Clinton will speak at the DNC next week
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 14, 2020
Journos, try the “Slow Burn” podcast if you need to catch up:
Hello everybody, you should all listen to critically acclaimed podcast Slow burn
Even journos admitted it proved that Bill Clinton raped @atensnut
Bill Clinton speaks at the Dem Convention next weekhttps://t.co/IuQRxKC3jG
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 14, 2020
If you don’t want to believe Smug, how about Ronan Farrow? “Ronan Farrow says Bill Clinton was credibly accused of rape”:
Bill Clinton is a rapist dont let anyone forget ithttps://t.co/LPz0ZnSR8L
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 14, 2020
And, finally:
— Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) August 14, 2020
