Crowds of protesters blowing horns and banging pots and pans showed up outside the Washington, D.C. home of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Saturday morning, accusing the agency head of attempting to sabotage the 2020 election in favor of Donald Trump.

The activist group ShutDownDC took credit for organizing the protest, writing on Saturday morning that they had “deliver[ed] democracy” to the postmaster.

“Louis DeJoy, one of Donald Trump’s big donors, is dismantling the U.S. Postal Service ahead of mass mail-in voting in the 2020 presidential election,” the group stated.

Lately, they claimed, DeJoy “has fired or reassigned much of the existing USPS leadership and ordered the removal of mail sorting machines that are fundamental to the functioning of the postal service.”

“Meanwhile, mail delivery is slowing down under other decisions made by DeJoy, such as eliminating overtime for postal workers,” they added.

Loud air horns, ringing bells, and clanging cookware could be heard at the demonstration.

The postal service warned nearly every U.S. state last month that voters could face effective disenfranchisement due to the logistics of delivering millions of mail-in ballots while complying with state regulations and deadlines.

