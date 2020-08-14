http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yAfPFDoCyCQ/

During a press conference on Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) stated that there is a problem with crime in New York City, and due to “the Trump economy, Trump not providing COVID relief, [the] George Floyd murder, Trump’s response to the George Floyd murder, race relations stress,” “Trump has some liability for the increase in the crime.”

Cuomo said that it’s a lie that taxes in New York state are up and that he lowered tax rates for everyone in New York and state income tax rates are down.

He added, “Crime up in New York City? Yes. Crime is a problem. Crime is a problem. I said it first. Crime is a problem. The looting was a problem. The tension between the police department and the community is a problem. I took the most aggressive action in the United States of America. Every local government that has a police department has to come up with a new, collaborative process to work through the relationship between the police and the community, and they have to pass a law embodying that plan, and they have to do it by August, or they don’t get any funding from the state of New York. Nobody’s been more aggressive. But yes, crime is an issue in New York City. True.”

Cuomo continued, “Now, the genesis of the crime, you can have a great debate about, but the Trump economy, Trump not providing COVID relief, [the] George Floyd murder, Trump’s response to the George Floyd murder, race relations stress, Trump, there are good people on both sides, Ku Klux Klan. So, I think Trump has some liability for the increase in the crime.”

