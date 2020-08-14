https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/DavidHorowitz-mail-in-fraud/2020/08/14/id/982234

Allowing voters to cast mail-in ballots in this year’s presidential election would be a “prescription for massive voter fraud,” Conservative author David Horowitz told Newsmax TV.

“You print 21 million ballots, which is what the governor of California just did in a recent primary, and you just send them out. So how difficult is it for a mailman, who wants Biden to win, to take a bag of ballots and deliver them to a little Democrat hideout or headquarters where they could just write in Biden on all of the ballots. There’s no identification. Nobody knows where they are. It’s just well-established,” Horowitz told Friday’s “National Report.”

Horowitz continued, “This is a prescription for massive voter fraud, and every Democrat that denies that is just telling a lie because they have to know that. You have anonymous ballots that anybody can fill in. That’s just a prescription for disaster.”

In June, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill to send all voters in the state mail-in ballots this November. He justified the move by saying people gathering in large groups such as polling places poses a risk of spreading coronavirus.

“There’s no rationale, whatsoever, for changing the method of voting. You have absentee ballots where people apply for them and you have voting in the polling booths. People go to stores. It’s not like everybody is hiding in their basements like Joe Biden. So why can’t they go to a voting place and cast a vote?”

Horowitz added, “With a leader like Trump, the Republicans have a chance. And what he’s doing here by depriving them of the funds to cheat with, is brilliant. And I hope that’s the end of it.”

