https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/dem-governor-asks-dnc-support-abortion-funding-ban/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday petitioned the Democratic National Committee to support the Hyde Amendment in its official platform.

Edwards, joined by a number of anti-abortion Democrats, including Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski and Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson, said in an open letter to the DNC that the party is “alienating voters” because “many Democratic leaders support policies on abortion that are radically out of line with public opinion.”

“When Democratic leaders support late-term abortion, they push many voters into the arms of the Republican Party,” the letter said. “Many people holding pro-life views are single-issue voters.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

